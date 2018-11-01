Debate on immigration policies continue ahead of midterm elections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order next week that could lead to the large-scale detention of migrants crossing the southern border and bar anyone caught crossing illegally from claiming asylum.

The two legally dubious proposals mark his latest election-season barrage against illegal immigration.

Trump also says he has told the U.S. military mobilizing at the southwest border that if U.S. troops face rock-throwing migrants, they should react as though the rocks were "rifles."

Trump's comments came in a rambling, campaign-style speech at the White House Thursday. He offered few details on how exactly he planned to overhaul an asylum system he claimed was plagued by "endemic abuse" that he said "makes a mockery of our immigration system."

On this week’s edition of Talk It Out on PIX11 Facebook Live, Daniel Altschuler, Managing Director of Make the Road Action strongly condemned the tone and direction of the White House’s proposed immigration policy - regarding the existing caravans.

"What I can tell you what should happen, is when people arrive at a port of entry, should be able to present an asylum claim should be processed accordingly," Altschuler said. "They should be able to process their claim, and be able to adjudicate their case.”