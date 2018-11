BELLOROSE MANOR, Queens — Crews were on scene after a car struck a gas line and caught on fire in Queens early Thursday.

Authorities received a call at about 2 a.m. and responded to the scene along Moline Street and 89th Avenue in Bellerose Manor.

A car struck a gas line and two gas meters before catching on fire, according to Con Edison.

The scene was deemed under control at 2:26 a.m.

Con Edison were working to restore the gas line and meters to the homes.