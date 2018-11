MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. — Authorities were on scene after a building collapsed on Long Island early Thursday

Police received a call shortly before 3 a.m. about a fire at 338 Neighborhood Rd. in Mastic Beach.

Officials on scene said the building, which is addressed to a deli, had collapsed.

No injuries were reported.

