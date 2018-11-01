Mom hit by stray bullet while trick-or-treating with toddlers in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A bullet remains lodged in a leg of a Bronx mom who was shot while trick-or-treating with her two toddlers on Wednesday night.

A second stray bullet in the shooting pierced a plastic bag hanging from her child's stroller. The 37-year-old mother, who PIX11 is not identifying for the woman's safety, is scared for her life and the lives of her children, ages 2 and 3.

"I just looked at my leg and seen a hole in my stockings. I was like, 'oh my God. I got shot,'" the woman told PIX11.

Her costumed children were with her when shots rang out around 8 p.m. on Courtlandt Avenue.

"If it wasn't going to be me it was going to be my baby," the mom said. "She was right in front in the stroller."

The bullet that hit pierced the woman's leg just above the knee was still there as of Thursday evening. Police also found shell casings at the scene and have questioned several people, but they haven't made arrests.

The mom has a message for the person who shot her.

"I could've been dead and my kids, where'd they be at? They'd be separated, no mom."

Five people were shot in New York on Halloween, including a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face.

