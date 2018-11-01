2 shot by man wearing Halloween mask in Washington Heights: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police are searching for the masked gunman who shot a man and a woman in Washington Heights early Thursday.

A dispute erupted outside an apartment building along West 163rd Street and Broadway in Washington Heights when a man wearing a green hoodie and a white Halloween mask opened fire at about 2 a.m., police said.

A 17-year-old woman was shot once in the torso and a 24-year-old man was shot several times and was hit in the leg, chest and back, according to police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, said cops.

