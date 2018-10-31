Woman in critical condition, as police search for hit-and-run driver that injured her in Newark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WARD, NEWARK — A woman is in critical condition, and police are on the lookout for the driver who put her there, after she was run over in an overnight hit and run incident. The situation also has local residents expressing concern about the safety of a local roadway in Newark.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, as the woman, in her 50s, according to police, was crossing Elizabeth Avenue.

“She was coming across the street, eating a sandwich, then the car hit her — boom!” exclaimed a man who only gave his first name, Derrick.

He'd been sitting on the stoop of a building, nearby, when it all unfolded in front of him.

“I thought the car had hit another car,” he said, “until I seen her up in the air, her body was up in the air and she landed right there,” he said, pointing to a place in the roadway.

The woman was rushed from the scene in critical condition, suffering from head trauma, according to police.

Surveillance video recorded from a camera at a barbershop at the corner where the crash happened, shows a black sedan pull slowly away from the scene.

The car seen in the video matches the eyewitness’s description.

“It was black, it was a four door car, little short car,” Derrick told PIX11 News. “Someone said it was a Nissan,” he continued, but added that he could not confirm that latter detail.

“After he hit her,” he added, “[the car turned], and he went up to Alpine [Street], straight up Alpine.”

Police confirmed that they're looking for a car with a similar description.

A woman who lives nearby, who did not want to give her name, but said that she may know the woman, had a message for the driver.

“Turn yourself in,” she said. "You're making it worse.”

The neighbor said she's relieved the woman is expected to survive her injuries, but she added that Elizabeth Avenue tends to be a dangerous roadway.

“Very frequent that a person get hit in this intersection,” she told PIX11 News.

She also said that it’s common for people to cross this busy thoroughfare against the stoplight, or out of the crosswalk. In the surveillance video, there’s no evidence that the woman who’d been hit was in the crosswalk at the time.

Still, local residents said that the bigger problem is speeding, careless traffic. In fact, Derrick, the eyewitness to the hit and run, showed injuries to one of his knees and shin from where he’d been hit by a car days ago.

“They didn't catch the person that hit me,” he said.

Police ask that anyone with any information about what happened in any hit and run at the intersection contact the Newark Police tip line at 877-NWK-TIPS, or 877-695-8477. No name, or any identifying information, needs to be given with the call.