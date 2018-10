NEWARK, N.J. — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Jersey early Wednesday.

The woman was crossing the street along Elizabeth Avenue and East Alpine Street in Newark at about 12:45 a.m. when a vehicle struck her, said authorities.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle who fled the scene.

Investigation remains ongoing.