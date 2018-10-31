Uber driver opening door for passenger struck and killed by car in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan — An Uber driver who was opening a car door for a passenger in Manhattan was struck and killed by a driver on Sunday morning, police said.

The 45-year-old victim, identified as Bing Wan, was assisting a passenger on West 23rd Street and Eighth Avenue in Chelsea at about 1:35 a.m. when he was struck.

Wan was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Officials are now looking for the driver of a white Dodge 2500 van in connection to the incident, who they say fled the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that the unidentified driver was traveling north on Eighth Avenue at a high rate of speed, accelerating while making a left turn on West 23rd Street. After striking Wan, who was standing along the north curb, the driver continued on West 23rd Street, striking two vehicles, which were both traveling east on West 23rd Street towards Eighth Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).