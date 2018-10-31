Thousands of NYCHA residents without heat as cold weather nears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Only three weeks into the heating season, thousands of residents have been affected by outages, according to the legal aid society.

Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer says a big pocket of pain is at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City.

“We need to keep the heat on NYCHA to provide heat to families," Van Bramer said.

Joanne Bullock says she’s heard the city’s promises for a better winter in providing heat, but she's afraid they can’t deliver.

“Last week it was no hot water and this week no heat. Now we have heat and hot water. That’s lucky,” Bullock said.

A NYCHA spokesperson says they announced heating improvements earlier this month. This includes Queensbridge North and Queensbridge South Houses.

