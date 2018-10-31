Swastikas, racial slurs deface Brooklyn Heights homes on Halloween Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS -- It's becoming far too common a site in New York City: swastikas. This time drawn on Brooklyn Heights homes on Halloween Eve.

"It's stupidity and ignorance compounded by a certain baseline viciousness," resident Bob Heelan said.

Heelan says he's never seen anything like it in the 40 years he's lived on the Garden Place block. Neighbors say the images were drawn in chalk in the middle of the night. By early morning homeowners had washed them away. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating. On Wednesday, there was a visible police presence as the community prepared for their annual Halloween block party.

"It's a very tight-knit neighborhood," Paula Dunbar said. "Particularly this block, so it was pretty alarming to learn that that happened."

Neighbors say in all, eight homes were hit with the hateful imagery. Although many question whether or not the perpetrators even understand the messages of hate they were spreading.

"I don't think anything like this is minor," Heelan said. "There's a message, but I think the people doing these things are so incoherent and ignorant they couldn't formulate a coherent message."

The anti-Semitic incident comes on the heels of this weekend's attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh. So far this year, the NYPD says there have been more than 140 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city including 26 similar incidents in the last three weeks.

"I think people are very aware of the tone of the language being used across our country and we are very eager to take action," Dunbar said.

Which is what she hopes everyone will do next week on Election Day.