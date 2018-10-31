Police make arrest after woman, 70, found dead in Upper West Side apartment

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Police have made an arrest in the death of Susan Trott, a 70-year-old woman who was found with her throat slashed in her Upper West Side apartment, Chief Dermot Shea announced Wednesday.

Anya Johnston, 24, who lives in the same building as Trott on West End Avenue, has been charged with murder and burglary.

Police responded to a 911 call for a wellness check at Trott’s apartment just before 4:50 a.m. on Oct. 22.

When they arrived, police found the 70-year-old, unconscious and unresponsive with a laceration to her neck, police said.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry.