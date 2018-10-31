Nassau Police offer Halloween safety tips at local schools for ‘Coffee and Treats with Cops’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND -- The Nassau County Police Department hosted “Coffee and Treats with Cops”, a spin off of “Coffee with a Cop.”

This program is designed to not only interact with community members, but also with young students, parents, teachers and school administrators.

The NCPD received assistance from police officers in their real-life costumes to portray characters such as, Superman, Batman, Thor, Wonder Woman, Captain America, and Flash, who were escorted by members of the NCPD motorcycle platoon.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder, executive staff members, police officers and the super heroes offered tips for Halloween safety and community outreach.