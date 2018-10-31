Man found fatally stabbed inside Queens apartment: police

QUEENS — Police are investigating the death of a man after he was found stabbed inside his Queens apartment Tuesday evening.

Matthew Sandoz was found unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds on his body inside an apartment along Parsons Boulevard and 71st Avenue in the Pomonok section of Queens, said police.

Sandoz was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Sandoz’s grandmother had not heard from the victim, so she and building personnel went to the apartment where they found the 28-year-old stabbed.

No arrests have been made.