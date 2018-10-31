Local prayers continue for Pittsburgh Jewish community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Local events honoring the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting continued Tuesday as city religious and global leaders gathered in song and prayer inside the Park East Synagogue.

“The tragedy in Pittsburgh this Saturday is a tragedy felt by us all,” said one of the Cantors with the temple to open the event.

Inside Park East, they lit candles in the memory of the 11 lives lost. Among the speakers was Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who offered hope among the messages of mourning.

“Forgive me please this morning if this might seem premature,” Dolan began. “But in the midst of an appropriate deluge of water shed in tears, we also sense the wine of hope unity and healing and for that we praise God.”

The Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres also made an appearance.

“We see xenophobia and racism in many parts of the world,” he lamented. “But it is true that anti-semitism is the oldest and most permanent form of hatred in the history of human kind.”

At the end of the service, all leaders joined the congregation in singing "God Bless America."

Meanwhile, across town at City Hall, New York’s political leaders and activists vowed to fight acts of hate city wide. They especially wanted to see an end to inflammatory rhetoric they say is coming from President Trump.

“It has to stop from the top, and it has to stop today!” said Councilman Barry Grodenchik, a member of the Jewish Caucus. “We have lost hundreds of people to madness and gun violence, Islamaphobia and anti-semitism and bigotry, it has got to stop Mr. President.”