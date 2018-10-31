Costumed revelers kick off NYC Halloween parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Throngs of costumed revelers kicked off New York City's big Halloween parade amid tight security after last year's holiday was marred by a deadly truck attack.

The NYPD deployed thousands of uniformed and plainclothes officers to patrol Wednesday night's parade in Greenwich Village. They were also joined by counterterrorism units, police dogs and helicopters.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said he wanted to ensure that New Yorkers could celebrate in an atmosphere of "peace and fun."

Halloween was marred last year when a man driving a truck mowed down cyclists on a busy bike path along the Hudson River, killing eight people.

Wednesday's parade is the city's first large-scale event since last week's discovery of a series of package bombs and the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre that left 11 people dead.