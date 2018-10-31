‘Candy Converter’ machine in NYC will let you trade in unwanted candy for Reese’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK, Manhattan -- If you’re a fan of peanut butter cups and your bag is full tricks and not treats, you’re in luck.

A vending machine outside Washington Square Park is giving out Reese’s Peanut Butter cups in exchange for other candy.

“I think it’s pretty cool wondering if someone inside there,” a woman dressed as the Atomic Woman told PIX 11. “Chocolate is always better than the sweet stuff.”

The vending machine will be out until 9 p.m. It’s located between East 8th Street and Washington Square Park North.