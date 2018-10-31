Battleground New York: Congressman John Faso faces newcomer Democrat Antonio Delgado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, NY — The 19th Congressional district is the definition of a swing district: It voted for President Obama in 2012, and President Trump in 2016.

Republican incumbent Congressman John Faso is trying to hold off hard-charging political newcomer Democrat Antonio Delgado.

“A lot of engagement, a lot of excitement for change,” Delgado (D) Rhinebeck said while standing on a rainy street corner greeting volunteers. “People really want to see solutions now, specially around healthcare, not just Medicare for all, but allowing Medicare to negotiate with big pharmaceutical companies.”

The district spans from the Hudson Valley to the Catskills across parts of 11 counties. Delgado has tried to make the race about healthcare, specifically because Faso voted in favor of Republican healthcare reform, which ultimately fell short in the Senate.

“We have a congressman who voted to take healthcare away, to gut protections for pre-existing conditions,” Delgado said.

When PIX11 sat down with Congressman Faso, (R) Kinderhook, at the old Walton theater— he aggressively defended his healthcare record.

“The fact is I support protections for people with pre-existing conditions and I voted for a bill that did that,” Faso said. “This attack on me, backed by millions of dollars in false advertising, is something I’m out there rebutting very strongly.”

Faso gave the interview just prior to a debate with two third party candidates, including actress Diane Neal of Law and Order SVU fame. Delgado could not attended due to a scheduling conflict.

The congressman repeatedly painted Delgado as an outsider who does not understand the district or its issues. Delgado grew up in Schenectady just outside the current district lines, and until last year lived in New Jersey.

“My opponent parachuted into Dutchess County last year, and the very next day registered with the Federal Elections Commission to run for Congress,” Faso said.

