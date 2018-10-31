3 teens struck by vehicle, one airlifted to Long Island hospital

ELMONT, NY — Three teens were struck by a vehicle in Elmont on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two of the victims were critically injured and one teen was airlifted to a local hospital, officials said.

They were hit around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Elmont Road and Dutch Broadway.

Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages was at the scene. He said there was a retired nurse there treating the teens.

The car hit a pole in the crash. Pictures from the scene show it flipped.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.