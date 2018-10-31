2 ‘small’ children, 2 others injured in serious Halloween accident in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYONNE, NJ — Four people — including a baby and a 5-year-old-boy — were hurt in a serious accident in Bayonne on Wednesday night, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Jimmy Davis described the children as "small." He said none of the injuries are life threatening.

One of the victims is 1-year-old boy and the other child is 5-year-old boy. Police said the other victims were both adults - a 26-year-old man and a woman whose age was not immediately clear.

They were hit after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Avenue C and 16th Street, sending one onto the sidewalk around 7:45 p.m.

The man suffered the worst injuries: several fractures.

The area was closed to vehicles and pedestrians because of police activity.

Both drivers stayed at the scene after the crash.

Serious accident tonight at Ave C & 16th. 4 people were hurt, including 2 small children. I am at JCMC now and at this time no injuries are life-threatening. Please avoid the false stories on social media. Pray for all that are hurt. — Mayor Jimmy Davis (@DavisForBayonne) November 1, 2018