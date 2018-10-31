Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

2 ‘small’ children, 2 others injured in serious Halloween accident in New Jersey

Posted 9:32 PM, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 10:09PM, October 31, 2018

BAYONNE, NJ — Four people — including a baby and a 5-year-old-boy — were hurt in a serious accident in Bayonne on Wednesday night, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Jimmy Davis described the children as "small." He said none of the injuries are life threatening.

One of the victims is 1-year-old boy and the other child is 5-year-old boy. Police said the other victims were both adults - a 26-year-old man and a woman whose age was not immediately clear.

They were hit after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Avenue C and 16th Street, sending one onto the sidewalk around 7:45 p.m.

The man suffered the worst injuries: several fractures.

The area was closed to vehicles and pedestrians because of police activity.

Both drivers stayed at the scene after the crash.