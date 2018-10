EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A teen was shot in the face in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victim is 14. He was shot at Nostrand Avenue and Hillel Place around 4:30 p.m.

The teen was taken to a local hospital. He is not expected to die.

Police are looking for a group of male suspects.

No arrests have been made.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting.