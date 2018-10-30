William Daniels, Mr. Feeny from ‘Boy Meets World,’ thwarts attempted burglary at his home

William Daniels, the beloved actor who played Mr. Feeny in “Boy Meets World,” thwarted an attempted robber from burglarizing his Southern California home, TMZ reports.

Daniels, 91, and his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, were reportedly in their home in San Fernando Valley on Saturday night when the robber tried to kick down their door. Daniels responded by turning the lights on, scaring the intruder away, according to TMZ.

“Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded,” Daniel’s publicist said in a statement to KABC. “They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.”

Daniels famously portrayed the principal of John Adams High School in “Boy Meets World” from 1993 to 2003. His long career include a notable off-camera performance, as the voice of KITT, the voice-activated 1982 Pontiac Trans Am in the 1980s NBC series “Knight Rider.”