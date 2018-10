MANHATTAN — Train service in and out of Penn Station is subject to up to 90-minute delays, NJ Transit said Tuesday afternoon.

The delays are because the Amtrak Portal Bridge is open for marine traffic.

Delays were announced around 4 p.m.

System-wide cross honoring is in effect with NJ Transit bus and privately operated buses. PATH is accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd St.