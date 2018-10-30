Pop-up newsstand in Bryant Park works to combat false news stories

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A study by the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) found 75 percent of Americans were duped by a false story on the internet, and that unverified stories are 70 percent more likely to be shared or re-tweeted.
On Tuesday, the CJR stocked a real NYC newsstand with all false stories printed in magazines and newspapers.
The pop up newsstand is stocked with some of these real internet stories. They all happen to be false, but were shared thousands of times by viewers duped by their crazy claims.
“We have an epidemic of this," Kyle Pope of the CJR said. "We have a president who is trying to undercut real reporting and we have a huge wave of headlines from the internet."
The CJR is working to educate news consumers about misinformation, how to spot it, and how to verify before you hit forward.
“We decided to take these out of the internet and put them in the real world and let them see them. And see how really ridiculous they are,” Pope added.
Inside each mock up of paper and magazine is information from CJR on how to check questionable stories and why you shouldn’t blindly forward them.
The newsstand will be open on 42nd Street and 6th Avenue until 2 p.m. Tuesday.