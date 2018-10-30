Pop-up newsstand in Bryant Park works to combat false news stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A study by the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) found 75 percent of Americans were duped by a false story on the internet, and that unverified stories are 70 percent more likely to be shared or re-tweeted.

On Tuesday, the CJR stocked a real NYC newsstand with all false stories printed in magazines and newspapers.

The pop up newsstand is stocked with some of these real internet stories. They all happen to be false, but were shared thousands of times by viewers duped by their crazy claims.

“We have an epidemic of this," Kyle Pope of the CJR said. "We have a president who is trying to undercut real reporting and we have a huge wave of headlines from the internet."