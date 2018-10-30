PIX11’S ANNUAL THANKSGIVING TRADITION CONTINUES MARCH OF THE WOODEN SOLDIERS TO AIR ON NOVEMBER 22

NEW YORK, October 30, 2018 – PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce the station will continue its annual Thanksgiving tradition and air MARCH OF THE WOODEN SOLDIERS (Babes in Toyland,) the 1934 Laurel and Hardy classic, on Thanksgiving Day at 9am and again at 3pm ET.

On Saturday, November 24th from 8-10pm, PIX11 will air THE CARNEY AWARDS named for the late Oscar and six-time Emmy Award-winning actor Art Carney, star of THE HONEYMOONERS.

The Carney Awards recognize outstanding achievements in character acting and will honor Joe Morton, Jessica Walter, Joe Pantoliano, M. Emmet Walsh, James Cromwell and Bruce Greenwood, hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt.

PIX11 will also air a special mini-marathon of THE HONEYMOONERS, featuring Art Carney/Norton episodes, at 6pm, leading into The Carney Awards broadcast.

PIX11’s Thanksgiving holiday schedule:

THURSDAY 11/22

9-11am MARCH OF THE WOODEN SOLDIERS

11am-3pm HONEYMOONERS MARATHON (4 hours/8 episodes of classic Honeymooners episodes)

3pm-5pm MARCH OF THE WOODEN SOLDIERS

SATURDAY 11/24

6-8 pm HONEYMOONERS MARATHON (2 hours/4 episodes of Art Carney/Norton centric Honeymooners episodes)

6p Man from Space

6:30p Unconventional Behavior

7p The Sleepwalker

7:30p The $99,000 Answer

8-10pm THE CARNEY AWARDS

ABOUT PIX11:

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network and PIX11’s award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs shows and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station’s success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence including nearly 300 Emmy® Awards (two for Outstanding Morning News Program and multiple Awards for Outstanding Newscast.) PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. PIX11 is also the broadcast station of the New York Mets, since 1999. In 2014, PIX11 announced a long-term, exclusive content and marketing partnership with the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. PIX11 is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook at facebook.com/pix11news, on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and Periscope: @pix11news. For more information visit http://www.pix11.com.