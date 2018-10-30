Off-duty NYPD cop shot by stray bullet in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — An off-duty NYPD cop was shot by a stray bullet in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said.

The cop was dropping off a friend near East 138th Street and Brook Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx at about 12:15 a.m. when he was grazed in the shoulder.

The 33-year-old victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Officials said the cop was an unintended target and caught among a fight between two groups. The suspects fled after shots were fired.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is on-going.