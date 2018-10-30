Men duct-tape, rob woman at gunpoint in Queens hotel

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A group of four gun-wielding men forced their way into a Queens hotel room on Monday, duct-taped a woman and then robbed her, police said.

The masked men knocked on the door for a room at a Crescent Street Ramada Inn around 5 p.m., officials said. They pushed their way in and assaulted the 27-year-old woman inside.

The men “menaced her at gunpoint and bound her with duct tape,” an NYPD spokespersons said. They took the woman’s iPhone, driver’s license, debit card and $100 in cash.

Surveillance footage from hotel security cameras shows the men before they put on their masks. Police have asked for help identifying them. All four men are believed to be in their 30s.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).