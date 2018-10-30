L Train shutdown: Details, including official closure date, announced

NEW YORK — Mark your calendars. We finally know when the much-feared L train shutdown will begin.

The train will make its last run between Manhattan and Brooklyn on Friday, April 26, 2019, meaning the planned 15-month closure between Eighth and Bedford avenues will officially begin Saturday, April 27, 2019, the MTA announced Tuesday.

During reconstruction of the tunnel, which is still heavily damaged because of 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, the L train will continue to run in Brooklyn between the Bedford Avenue station, which will remain open during the tunnel closure, and the Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway station.

Additional alternate routes are set to become available Sunday, April 21, 2019, “to allow for customers to sample and become acclimated to new travel options.”

Alternate routes opening that day include five additional bus routes, a new M14 Select Bus Service on 14th Street and a ferry service.

Additional subway service on other lines, which will include more than 1,000 additional roundtrips, are scheduled to start on April 28, 2019 — after the L tunnel closure.

Commuters interested in planning their routes with MTA and Department of Transportation officials in person can click here for for information on open houses, pop-up events and other informational centers.