Knife-wielding man attacks, robs people in Queens

QUEENS — A knife-wielding man said just one thing to his victim before slashing her arm late at night on a Queens street, she told PIX11.

“He said 'give my your telephone,'” the 41-year-old Corona woman told PIX11 in Spanish. “He cut me. I was afraid.”

Police believe the same man robbed four people, including the Corona woman, at knifepoint in Queens. The incidents happened over two days, including three in a two-hour span.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. on Oct. 24 on 40th Drive in Flushing. Authorities say a 50-year-old woman was approached from behind by an unknown man who placed a knife at her neck and stole her purse.

About an hour and a half later, police say the same man stole the 41-year-old woman's cellphone at knifepoint on 104th Street in Corona. The suspect slashed the woman's arm and hand.

Then about six minutes later, near 45th Avenue and 108th Street, police say a 26-year-old woman was approached from behind by the suspect, who snatched her purse and cut her forearm.

Please released surveillance video and pictures of the man they say attacked the most recent victim on 98th Street and Corona Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They say he approached a 20-year-old man from behind, put a knife at the victim’s neck, cut the victim, then stole his wallet.