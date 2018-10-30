Hundreds gather for interfaith rally as Pittsburgh victims are buried

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — As funerals began in Pittsburgh Tuesday for the 11 people slain at a synagogue over the weekend, memorial services continued throughout the country to support and pray for the grieving Jewish community.

Hundreds of New Yorkers attended an interfaith service at Central Synagogue Tuesday evening. They lined up around the block, waiting to be allowed in.

New Yorker Bob Wolk was almost in tears.

"When you attack one, you attack us all," he said.

In addition to prayer from the synagogue's rabbi, members other faiths were invited to speak, including Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also spoke from the bima, the main podium in a synagogue. His declaration that in New York there is "zero tolerance for discrimination or hate" drew strong applause.

Sehej Singh of Queens attended the service as well.

"We as Sikhs have experienced the same kind of pain that has fallen on the Jewish community and we want to be supportive of them," Singh said.

The service capped off a difficult day. The funerals began for the 11 innocent men and women who were murdered as they prayed at a Shabbat service Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. President Donald Trump and his family paid a controversial visit to the synagogue as protestors showed their anger outside. Many blamed the president for supporting a culture of hate.

But Central Synagogue Rabbi Angela Buchdahl asked this question Tuesday: "How do we make sure that love wins?"