Dispatcher: 4 hurt in helicopter crash in northern NY

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. — Emergency responders say four people have been taken to a hospital after a helicopter got caught on power lines and crashed in rural northeastern New York.

Burning pieces of the aircraft dangled from power lines late Tuesday afternoon beside open fields in Beekmantown, about 20 miles south of the Canadian border near Lake Champlain. The wreckage was later extinguished.

Clinton County dispatchers reported the crash shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. A dispatcher tells WPTZ-TV that four people were taken to a Plattsburgh hospital.

A witness tells the Plattsburgh Press-Republican that a crew on the helicopter was apparently working on the power lines when the aircraft got tangled and caught fire.