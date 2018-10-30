Bronx teen accused of raping 11-year-old girl found dead

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A teenager accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Bronx park earlier this month was found dead of an apparent suicide, police sources say.

Police found 16-year-old Zevin Agusto dead on Monday.

Agusto is accused of raping the girl on Oct. 14, an NYPD spokesperson said. He’d asked her to come into a public bathroom at Hilton White Park and then attacked her.

The girl went home and told people there what had happened. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim knows her attacker “from the neighborhood,” but she doesn’t know him well at all, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

