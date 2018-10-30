14 arrested while protesting white nationalism at GOP club on the Upper East Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Police said 14 people, among dozens of Jewish protesters, were arrested for blocking this the entrance to the Metropolitan Republican Club Tuesday afternoon.

The protesters said they did so because they wanted to highlight what they called an environment of hate and white nationalism tolerated by the GOP. They blame Republicans in part for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

The club has been at the center of controversy recently for inviting Gavin McInnes to visit. He is the founder of the proud boys— a far right group that promotes political violence. A brawl broke out outside the club during the appearance, resulting in multiple arrests.

On Tuesday, the Jewish protesters demanded the GOP club’s leaders denounce white nationalism. They banged on the door and when they got no response they sat shiva for the 11 killed at the Pittsburgh synagogue. It is a Jewish mourning ritual.

The group laid 11 white stones and 11 yarmulkes with the names of the victims on a sign reading: “GOP tell white nationalists they don’t have a place in your party.”

Police eventually showed up and tried to escort one member of the club inside. However, the protesters refused to move— eventually sitting down locking arms.

PIX11 tried repeatedly to get a comment from people trying to get into the Metropolitan Republican Club. But they refused to comment.

About an hour after police arrived a final warning to disburse was given, and arrests were made without incident.

“I do feel heard,” said one protest organizer. “Our community as watching, and the world his watching. The world is watching United States embarrass itself when it refuses to condemn white nationalism.”