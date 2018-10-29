Woman arrested in Harlem stabbing death of Army vet

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman was arrested Monday in the Harlem stabbing death of an Army veteran whose father was also critically injured in the attack, police said.

Mary Saunders, 37, was charged with murder and gang assault. She allegedly stabbed Hason Correa, 35, to death. Wesley Correa, 56, was stabbed in the chest but is expected to survive.

Police said the attack happened following a heated dispute. They were stabbed in front of a building near the intersection of West 152nd Street and Frederick Douglas Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 19.

The Army veteran was a father of three and lived in the Bronx, family told PIX11.

He’d served in the New York Army National Guard for two years followed by active duty service for seven years, according to a spokesperson for the US Army. He served a six-month tour in Afghanistan, the US Army said.

The veteran was home after being medically released due to an injury sustained during his last tour, family members said.