Tornadoes touch down in Suffolk County, New London County

Tornadoes touched down in Suffolk County and in New London County on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado touched down on Fishers Island in Suffolk around 7:35 a.m., officials said. Trees and power lines were downed. Several small buildings came off their foundations.

Just 20 minutes later, a a tornado touched down in New London County, Connecticut in the town of Stonington, weather officials said. The storm is rated an EF0 with estimated maximum winds of 65-85 mph. It uprooted multiple large trees.