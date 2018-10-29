Teaching confidence and poise at the Ballroom Palace on Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roslyn, L.I.—They may be young, but they have poise, grace and style.

And they can waltz their way around a dance floor better than some adults.

Elegance is just some of what they teach at the Ballroom Palace in Roslyn, Long Island.

"There are a lot of benefits, but I think communicating with each other. I think that’s a great skill that they can use for the rest of their life," owner Irina Boubnovskaia said.

Irina opened the ballroom studio after dancing and competing professionally for years.

I figured it was only fair to show her some of my moves, including some tap.

I happened to bring my shoes along.

Although, maybe I should leave the mambo to the professionals.