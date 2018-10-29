Rockefeller Center reveals 2018 Christmas tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Halloween isn’t for a few more days, but it's never too early to get into the holiday spirit.

Rockefeller Center has revealed the 2018 Christmas tree. The 72-foot-tall Norway Spruce will come from Wallkill, N.Y. According to a blog post, Rock Center’s head gardener discovers potential contenders through drives around the New York City region, visits to nurseries and tips sent in. He monitors various trees for several years, before selecting a finalist in September.

In addition to its tall height, this year’s tree weighs an estimated 12 tons. It is significantly larger than the first Rockefeller Center tree put up in 1931, when construction workers brought a 20-foot fir to their job site. Two years later, the first official Christmas tree was displayed with 700 lights.

The tree will be driven to Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 10. The official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will happen later on Nov. 28.

The spruce will remain lit up until Jan. 7, and its wood will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.