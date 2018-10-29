Rats are ‘playing house’ in Bronx public housing building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Kashauna Jones lives at the Moore Houses in the Bronx and said the back of her building has become a rat playground.

Jones sent PIX11 video of a rat inside her stove. Her 14-year-old son said he’s afraid to cook in his own kitchen.

“One day I was going to make a pizza, the rat ran out and so I ran out,” Krashawn Jones said.

In April, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $32 million plan to crack down on rodents at 10 of the New York City Housing Authority's most infested developments.

,“Our residents should not have to live in these conditions," a NYCHA spokesperson said. "Since this first came to our attention, we have taken aggressive steps to address the current rodent infestation by treating inside the apartment and outside the buildings. We will continue to vigilantly monitor this situation.”

And a NYCHA spokesperson said exterminators have treated the apartment and outside the building for rodent issues. Exterminator will be onsite to treat on Monday. Staff continues to treat development and has notified residents of proper garbage disposal, which can worsen the rodent infestation. Staff will replace resident’s stove on Tuesday.

If you have a story, upload a video or pictures to Monica Morales on Facebook.