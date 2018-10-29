Police looking for man who ejaculated onto woman on Manhattan subway

MANHATTAN — The NYPD is asking the public’s help identifying a man accused of ejaculating onto a woman while they were aboard a train in Manhattan.

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 1 at about 8 a.m. aboard a southbound D train.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was standing near the back of the car when an unknown individual boarded the train at the West 59th Street and Columbus Circle station and stood behind her.

When the train stopped at the following stop at the Rockefeller Center station, the victim realized the man ejaculated onto her buttocks and backpack, police said.

Police provided a cellphone photo of the alleged assailant.

The individual is described to be about 25-years-old and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).