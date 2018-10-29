NYPD launches crackdown on private sanitation trucks following 20 fatal accidents since 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The NYPD launched a crackdown on the city’s private garbage truck industry Monday afternoon.

Police tell PIX11 that 20 people have been killed by private sanitation vehicles since 2016.

“We have issued 1,826 summonses year to date,” NYPD Transportation Chief Tommy Chan explained.

The crackdown will target drivers “disobeying red lights, backing up unsafely," Chief Chan told reporters at a press conference.

“It should be noted that serious violations may result in a truck being taken out of service and towed away by our uniform personnel,” Chief Chan said.

As part of the increased enforcement, police and the Business Integrity Commission will deploy inspectors in every precinct during the overnight hours of the week of Oct. 28.