NJ Transit train loses power for almost 2 hours

Posted 10:39 PM, October 29, 2018, by and , Updated at 10:42PM, October 29, 2018

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit commuters lived through a real nightmare after a train lost power in between stations east of Broad Street on Monday night

The train lost power around 6:25 p.m., according to an NJ Transit spokesperson.

A rescue engine was sent to bring the train to Broad Street.

Passengers arrived at the stations a little after 8 p.m., then disembarked to get another train.

NJ Transit says EMTs were not called and there were no fights or people passing out.

But people on the train were not happy. Here are some of the posts made by angry commuters: