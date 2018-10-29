NJ Transit train loses power for almost 2 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit commuters lived through a real nightmare after a train lost power in between stations east of Broad Street on Monday night

The train lost power around 6:25 p.m., according to an NJ Transit spokesperson.

A rescue engine was sent to bring the train to Broad Street.

Passengers arrived at the stations a little after 8 p.m., then disembarked to get another train.

NJ Transit says EMTs were not called and there were no fights or people passing out.

But people on the train were not happy. Here are some of the posts made by angry commuters:

@GovMurphy NJ transit been stuck on the 6:10pm train for an hour...no power!! People are passing out... no air pic.twitter.com/udQwH6de09 — Indago Blues (@Ladie76) October 29, 2018

@NJTRANSIT we have two sick passengers on train 6279 and we are stuck! No power — Bri Hunter (@BeingBrihunter) October 29, 2018

I'm scared. On a broken down @NJTRANSIT train outside Newark Broad station, woman behind me starting a fight witj amazingly calm conductor pic.twitter.com/419wO90kR7 — Gretchen Lembach (@GretchenLembach) October 29, 2018