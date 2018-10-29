× ‘March of the Wooden Soldiers’ to air on WPIX on Thanksgiving, a tradition celebrating 55th anniversary

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce the station will continue its Thanksgiving tradition and air “March of the Wooden Soldiers,” also known as “Babes in Toyland,” the 1934 Laurel and Hardy classic, on Thanksgiving Day at 9am and again at 3pm.

WPIX began the Thanksgiving tradition in 1963, which occurred on Nov. 28 that year, just six days after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It aired at noon that year, followed by “Adventures of Superman” at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 24 from 8-10pm, PIX11 will air “The Carney Awards,” named for the late Oscar and six-time Emmy Award-winning actor Art Carney, star of “The Honeymooners.”

The Carney Awards recognize outstanding achievements in character acting and will honor Joe Morton, Jessica Walter, Joe Pantoliano, M. Emmet Walsh, James Cromwell and Bruce Greenwood, hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt.

PIX11 will also air a special mini-marathon of “The Honeymooners” featuring Norton-centric episodes, at 6pm, leading into The Carney Awards broadcast.

PIX11’s Thanksgiving holiday schedule:

THURSDAY 11/22

9-11am MARCH OF THE WOODEN SOLDIERS

11am-3pm HONEYMOONERS MARATHON (4 hours/8 episodes of classic Honeymooners episodes)

3pm-5pm MARCH OF THE WOODEN SOLDIERS

SATURDAY 11/24

6-8 pm HONEYMOONERS MARATHON (2 hours/4 episodes of Art Carney/Norton centric Honeymooners episodes)

6p Man from Space

6:30p Unconventional Behavior

7p The Sleepwalker

7:30p The $99,000 Answer

8-10pm The Carney Awards