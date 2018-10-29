Man accused of performing lewd act on woman in subway arrested

MANHATTAN — A man accused of ejaculating onto a woman while they were aboard a train in Manhattan has been arrested.

Ibrahim Mehsin, 18, of West 190th Street, the Bronx, is charged with sexual abuse.

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 1 at about 8 a.m., aboard a southbound D train.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was standing near the back of the car when Mehsin boarded the train at the West 59th Street and Columbus Circle station and stood behind her.

When the train stopped at the following stop at the Rockefeller Center station, the victim realized the man ejaculated onto her buttocks and backpack, police said.

