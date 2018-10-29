Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by garbage truck in midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a garbage truck in midtown Monday night, police say.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at Fifth Avenue and 47th Street.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to the FDNY.

The truck driver remained on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

The accident happened the same day the NYPD launched a crackdown on the city’s private garbage truck industry.

“We have issued 1,826 summonses year to date,” NYPD Transportation Chief Tommy Chan explained.

The crackdown will target drivers “disobeying red lights, backing up unsafely,” Chief Chan told reporters at a press conference.

“It should be noted that serious violations may result in a truck being taken out of service and towed away by our uniform personnel,” Chief Chan said.

As part of the increased enforcement, police and the Business Integrity Commission will deploy inspectors in every precinct during the overnight hours of the week of Oct. 28.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.