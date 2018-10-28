Woman struck and killed on Long Island

OCEANSIDE, N.Y — A woman was fatally struck while crossing a Long Island street Friday evening.

The 67-year-old woman was attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue in the vicinity of Terrell Avenue in Oceanside when she was struck by a vehicle traveling west, said police.

The victim suffered multiple trauma injuries and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, said cops.

Her identity has not been released pending family notification.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.