Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Robber knocks out 63-year-old man in the Bronx, takes his money

Posted 9:27 PM, October 28, 2018, by

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A 63-year-old man was knocked out and robbed in the lobby of his Bronx apartment building on Friday, police said.

Police have asked for help identifying this man. He’s accused of knocking out and robbing a man in the Bronx. (NYPD)

A man followed him into the building at 182 Street and Grand Concourse around 8 p.m. and punched the victim in the face, knocking him out, an NYPD spokesperson said. The robber took $40 from the victim’s pocked and then left.

The victim suffered a concussion and a swollen eye.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He’s about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. The man was last seen wearing a grey sweater with a blue stripe in the front, matching sweatpants, white sneakers, and a blue hat.  He was also was carrying a red bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

 