NYC officials, Jewish community leaders condemn shooting

NEW YORK — Elected officials are joining leaders of New York City’s Jewish community for an interfaith gathering to condemn Saturday’s mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The office of Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says he’ll join the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition and religious leaders at the Ohel Bais Ezra Children’s Home and Family Services on East 14th Street in Midwood at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

A news release from his office says Adams will “speak out against anti-Semitism, bigotry, and hate in all its forms.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio is scheduled to speak Sunday afternoon at a Manhattan synagogue after delivering remarks at two Harlem churches.

Authorities in Pittsburgh say Robert Gregory Bowers opened fire inside Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday during worship services, killing eight men and three women before he was shot and wounded by police.