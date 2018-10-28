News Closeup: New York State Senate Race

Democrats across the country are hoping to regain ground when voters head to polls on Nov. 6.

With several top offices to be decided here in New York, a lot of focus will be on Brooklyn where the last remaining Republican State official in that borough is in a tight race to keep his seat in the Senate.

We hear from incumbent Sen. Martin Golden and his Democratic challenger, Andrew Gounardes on the issues facing New Yorkers, and why each one feels voters should send them to Albany on election day.