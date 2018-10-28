Martinez’s late goal gives Kings win over Rangers, ends skid

LOS ANGELES — Alec Martinez scored with 55 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Kings stopped a six-game skid with a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Martinez brought the puck from behind the net into the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot through the legs of Brendan Smith and past goaltender Henrik Lundqvist for his first goal of the season.

Ilya Kovalchuk had a goal and an assist, Trevor Lewis scored and Jack Campbell made 22 saves in place of the injured Jonathan Quick for the Kings. Dustin Brown, making his season debut after breaking a finger in Los Angeles’ final preseason game, also scored.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist and Ryan Spooner also scored for the Rangers, who are winless in five road games. Lundqvist made 36 saves.

Spooner tied the game at 3-all with 4:44 remaining after Lewis had put the Kings ahead about five minutes earlier, ending a 410-minute span during which the Kings failed to hold a lead.

New York went ahead 2-0 in the second period when Campbell accidentally deflected DeAngelo’s centering pass into his own net with his skate. Los Angeles tied it on power-play goals just under three minutes apart from Brown and Kovalchuk.

Namestnikov gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 11:11 of the first period. Namestnikov beat Campbell on a wrist shot over his right right shoulder, but Lewis checked the Rangers forward into the goalie as the puck went into the net. The goal was upheld after a video review and a challenge by the Kings for goalie interference.

NOTES: The Kings recalled Peter Budaj from Ontario of the American Hockey League to back up Campbell, with Quick day-to-day with a lower-body injury. F Michael Amadio was assigned to Ontario in a corresponding move. … Rangers D Adam McQuaid did not play after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 4-1 loss at Chicago on Thursday. Rangers coach David Quinn said Saturday there was a chance McQuaid could be available for either of the final two games of the four-game trip.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Continue their trip at San Jose on Tuesday.

Kings: Host Philadelphia on Thursday.