Manhattan deli owner who sold winning ticket doesn’t know who won Powerball

MANHATTAN — The co-owner of a Manhattan deli where someone purchased one of two jackpot-winning Powerball tickets says he likely sold the winning ticket but has no idea who won.

Jose Espinosa and his father own the West Harlem Deli in New York City. The 41-year-old joked Sunday while helping customers that he knows he sold the winning ticket because he’s always working. But he says he has no idea who purchased the lucky ticket.

Lottery officials say the deli sold a ticket that matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing for a $688 million jackpot. The other ticket was sold at a convenience store in the small town of Redfield, Iowa.

There was no immediate word on who purchased either winning ticket. The jackpot is the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Powerball winners have up to a year to claim the prize.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., the U.S Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.