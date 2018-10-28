Man gets away with tools, copper pipes, garbage bags in Bronx apartment burglaries: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The BRONX — Police are looking for the man accused of breaking into apartments in the Bronx within the past month.

Police responded to at least three burglary reports between Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 with the same man fitting the description for all incidents, said authorities.

The suspected burglar got away with assorted tools and copper fittings and pipes in the first two incidents and 50 boxes of garbage bags in the most recent incident, said cops.

Police responded to the following reports in the following locations:

Oct. 12: The individual broke through a window into the basement of a residential apartment building in the vicinity of 205th Street and Perry Avenue.

Oct. 16: The same man allegedly forced a door open and entered the basement of an apartment building on 193rd Street and Preston Avenue.

Oct. 26: The individual came through the basement of an apartment in the vicinity of Valentine Avenue and East Kingsbridge Road.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).